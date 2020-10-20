Covington airport runway extension earns Project of the Year Award

The Georgia Airports Association has given its 2020 General Aviation Project of the Year Award to a project at Covington Municipal Airport.

The Award recognizes the Croy Engineering firm’s work on the extension of Runway 28 and parallel taxiway project, which involved meeting challenging schedule deadlines on-time and under budget.

“This is a tremendous honor to receive this Project of the Year award from the Georgia Airports Association – an organization that promotes safe and efficient airport systems across the state,” said John King, Airport Manager for Covington Municipal Airport.

“It was also a pleasure working with Croy during this project. Despite the many challenges encountered, their team continued to deliver quality design and prompt service to ensure all requirements were met. We could not have successfully completed this project without them.”

The project consisted of a 500-foot extension to the end of Runway 28, as well as construction of a partial parallel taxiway. In addition, it involved design services to widen the airport’s existing runway from 75 feet to 100 feet, overlay it, and conduct lighting replacement.

The Croy team overcame several challenges during the project, including completing the design of the extension on a tight timeline in order to award the project by the required deadline.

Once this date was met, the project then faced wet weather conditions during the construction stage. However, under Croy’s management, all project elements were successfully completed on-time and under budget.

“We congratulate John and Covington Municipal Airport on this significant statewide award, and we look forward to continuing to work together on infrastructure improvements to develop this community asset,” said Rebecca Collins, PE, vice president and Aviation Division manager for Croy. “This award is also a testament to the continued excellence in design, project delivery, and customer service our team continues to provide to our many general aviation clients.”

Croy has completed more than 100 projects funded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The award was given during the 2020 Georgia Airports Association Annual Conference and Expo in Savannah.