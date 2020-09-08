Cinelease Studios – Three Ring hosts job fair in Covington





COVINGTON, GA – Cinelease Studios – Three Ring, Georgia’s newest purpose-built media campus located in Covington, held a job fair Thursday, Sept. 3, for service positions throughout the operations of the facility.

The addition of this 250,000 square foot facility to the city of Covington and Newton County is expected to provide multiple benefits, including increased work opportunities for city residents, increased sales and foot traffic to local businesses along with a property tax revenue to a site that, previous to this development, did not incur a property tax bill.

While construction moves full speed ahead at Cinelease Studios – Three Ring, the studio operations team is preparing to host their first production(s) as soon as early October. Various service positions need to be filled and staffing on a local level will take priority.

“Cinelease is the market leader in the film and television community since 1977, and we are genuinely proud and honored to open Georgia’s newest studio soundstages in the heart of Newton County and Covington,” said Gannon Murphy, Division Manager, Cinelease Studios. “Cinelease Studios – Three Ring will elevate a proud community heritage of internationally recognized entertainment and provide unique business opportunities for Covington and Newton residents and entrepreneurs.”

Cinelease Studios – Three Ring is emerging into the market and the community as the entertainment industry recovers from a worldwide pause due to COVID-19. Before March 2020, the state of Georgia hosted over 700 feature films, TV movies, TV series and pilots. The 2017 Georgia fiscal year saw $9.5 billion of economic impact related to the industry.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be a part of the passionate, proud, and beautiful community of Covington and Newton County! We feel blessed that we can provide our property for the purposes of local job creation,” said Jessa Grazioplene, Director of Studio Client Relations, Cinelease Studios. “To watch everyone interacting while maintaining safe distances and following all proper health and safety procedures makes it all that much better!”

“We met so many wonderful members of the community,” said Olivia Schmitz, Director of Studio Operations, Cinelease Studios – Three Ring. “We are confident that some great local talent has been sourced and that we’ll have some Covington/Newton County residents working on the studio lot soon.”

Cinelease Studios – Three Ring does not directly accept scripts or job applications for film, television and crew positions. They recommend visiting the Georgia Film and TV Production website for more information about film/TV projects or to submit your resume for consideration.