BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Dent Scene does it best

COVINGTON, Ga. — If you’re in the market to receive quality craftwork for your vehicle with a hometown flavor, Dent Scene is likely the shop for you.



Owned and operated by Keith and Valerie Rondon, Dent Scene exists to provide customers with cosmetic exterior automotive repair. They work on cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats, offering white glove service through paint-free dent repair, bumper blends, scratch repair and touch ups.

Dent Scene has been located in Covington off Highway 278 for just over two years. Keith and Valerie previously operated the business remotely, as well as a short stint in nearby Loganville. Two years ago the Rondons set up in what used to be the Saw Shop, prompting Keith to pour countless hours into remodeling from the floor up to give Dent Scene a state-of-the-art facility.

“The inside of this shop gives you an indication of the quality of work Keith does,” Valerie said. “He really makes everything that he touches look phenomenal.”

Keith has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, while Valerie has an extensive background in customer service. Together, the Rondons offer quality care for automobiles while making customers feel like they’re welcomed into a family.

Dent Scene’s work number belongs to a cellular phone rather than a landline. This is done intentionally to ensure that calls aren’t missed when the Rondons are out on the road. Additionally, the caller I.D. allows repeat customers to be greeted with a friendly conversation rather than a cold, business-like approach each time they schedule an appointment.

“I don’t know of any other companies that can take care of their customers on a first-name basis once they become a client,” Valerie said.

On the technical side of things, Keith takes great pride in his work. He’s been entrenched in the automotive industry since he was 13 years old and continues to work on his craft each day.

All of Dent Scene’s work is done by hand, and they believe customers won’t find better dentless paint repair and minor cosmetic repairs than what they have to offer.

“There’s a certain level of skill involved to be able to do these things. I liken it to the amount of time that a surgeon has gone to school. That kind of skill and knowledge,” Valerie said.

When patrons purchase pre-owned cars from dealerships, there are often hidden fees added to the total price that are filed under the term “miscellaneous.” These fees can include service work to fix scraps, scratches and bumps on a car prior to sale.

Rather than providing that service in the dark for the commercial business like they’ve done for dealerships in the past, the Rondons founded Dent Scene to bring that service into the light.

That means absolutely no hidden fees and unmatched customer service to go along with it.

“Instead of us working for those dealerships and commercial accounts, Dent Scene was born out of a desire to give back,” Keith said. “We’re here to provide those dealership services that we used to do for the dealerships for our customers. We just want to bring it out to the public.”

Dent Scene is located at 5119 U.S. 278 Northwest, directly off of Piper Street NW. For more information, or to schedule an appointment for your automobile, please contact Keith and Valerie at 678-907-1127 or via email at Fixed@DentScene.net.





This article is a paid advertisement.



