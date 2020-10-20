Alcohol licenses, outdoor dining approved for Covington businesses, eateries

COVINGTON, Ga. — In recent weeks, several local businesses and eateries have been approved to sell alcohol.

During the Covington City Council’s meeting Oct. 5, Bread and Butter Bakery’s application for a license to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premises and off-premises consumption was approved unanimously.

Two weeks later, during the Monday, Oct. 19, meeting, the council approved the following alcohol license applications:

• Nagoya Japanese Steakhouse – sell for on-premises consumption only

• Beverage Mall – sell for off-premises consumption only

• Food Depot – sell for off-premises consumption only

• Ingles Markets – sell for off-premises consumption only

• Nitro 2 Go Beverage, LLC – sell for off-premises consumption only

• Walgreen’s – sell for off-premises consumption only

• Southern Heartland Gallery & Frame Shop – sell for beer and/or wine retail amenity only

• Town Square Olive Oil, LLC – sell for off-premises consumption and ancillary tastings only

Also during the Oct. 19 meeting, the council approved outdoor dining at the Local Coffee House & Study Lounge and for The Social Goat Tavern.

Julie Freeman, owner of the Local Coffee House, said the request was for only 2-3 tables to be used for to-go purposes only, and for anyone visiting the Covington Square to use “at their leisure.” The chairs would be placed on the sidewalk in front of the establishment, complying to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) guidelines.

The council approved her request unanimously.

Jennifer Hartman, co-owner of The Social Goat, said her request was to place up to four tables on the sidewalk in front of her establishment. She said the goal was to offer patrons of her restaurant an option to sit outside without having to climb a set of stairs to reach the balcony space.

After discussion by the council, her request was approved 5-1 (Councilman Don Floyd opposed). Floyd said he felt the sidewalk would be too crowded and was concerned that ADA guidelines would not be met at all times despite the restaurant’s intention to do so.

Mayor Steve Horton said he believed ADA guidelines required 60 inches (five feet) of space for walking and for wheelchairs to be fully operational on the sidewalk. City staff members concurred.