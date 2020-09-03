Business groups asking public's help to provide lunch to every NCSS teacher

Two area business groups are asking the public’s help with a community project benefiting local educators.

The Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the county’s Industrial Development Authority to provide a lunch from local restaurants for every Newton County School System educator on Friday, Sept. 11.

And though local industries and businesses have shown great support in this effort through monetary donations and help in providing the meals, the two organizations still need the community’s help to make this a possibility, officials said.

For $10 anyone can both provide a teacher with a lunch and support a local small business restaurant, a news release stated.

To donate a meal or adopt a school, please visit covnewtonchamber.com.

Small businesses and educators “are the fabric that weave the community together,” the release stated.

The Chamber also worked with local member restaurants to provide meals for area hospital staff and first responders.

For more information, contact Andie McDaniel at amcdaniel@newtonchamber.com.