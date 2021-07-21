Bring blueberries into your diet

Fruits and vegetables are vital components of a nutritious diet, and few foods pack a more nutritional punch than blueberries.



Verywell Health says blueberries are touted as a superfood because they are full of antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, and phytosterols, which are micronutrients that can significantly lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Blueberries also are low in saturated fat and may help lower triglyceride levels. A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that women who consume blueberries on a daily basis have lower blood pressure. Furthermore, researchers in Finland determined a berry-rich diet supports healthy aging and controls the risk of chronic diseases.

Enjoying a blueberry muffin or a cup of blueberries with breakfast are two ways to consume more blueberries. But those are not the only ways to incorporate more blueberries into your diet.

Make a smoothie. Blend blueberries into a smoothie containing frozen yogurt and other fruit. Drink it any time of the day as a filling snack or even a small meal.

Create a fruit salad. Blend together various fresh fruits into a delicious fruit salad. Squeeze fresh lemon juice on top to prevent browning of the fruits used.

Whip up overnight oats. Mix equal parts of almond milk, oats and Greek yogurt together in a container and let sit overnight. In the morning, mix in favorite some blueberries.

Add blueberries to batters. Mix blueberries into pancake or waffle batters to add extra nutrients to meals.

Flavor your drinks. Drop blueberries into water, fruit juices or lemonade for a nutritional boost.

Blueberries make nutritious additions to any diet, and there are various ways to incorporate more of this flavorful fruit into your meals.