BRIDAL GUIDE: ‘A dream come true’

The Meeting

Both Macie and Wyatt Jackson reside in Covington.

Wyatt and Macie first met in 2017, when two of their mutual friends decided to set them up. Wyatt was working out of town and had not been home for three months, while Macie had just graduated high school. They were both in no way looking for a relationship, but had a feeling that their meeting was meant to be something different.

As time passed they went back and forth debating if they should make their relationship official. Finally realizing that each of them had something the other person needed they took the relationship public. Wyatt was the anchor in their relationship, while Macie was the free spirit. They both kept each other on their toes, which left their relationship an adventure.

Anyone who knows Macie and Wyatt knows that Macie was longing for the day Wyatt got down on one knee. After three years of dating it was about time. Macie had dreamed of nothing more and waited patiently for that day to come.

And finally, on Nov. 5, 2020, Wyatt gathered all of their friends and family in the surprising event of asking Macie to marry him. He had placed photos of them throughout the years as well has rose petals and candles. It was perfect. It was the sweetest and most memorable day of their lives. It truly was a dream come true.

The Wedding

Macie and Wyatt gathered with all their friends and family and said “ I Do” on Oct. 31, 2021. It was the most perfect fall day. They got married at the most beautiful and helping venue located in Jackson.

“The Everlasting Ranch was everything we could imagined,” Macie said. “It was the perfect mix between modern rustic, and ranch styled venue. It was very convenient, and had bride and groom houses, and a family villa that made everyone cozy and comfy leading up to the ceremony.”

From the moment they were engaged, teh couple knew who would be their photographer, hair and makeup stylist, and caterer.

“Allie Broderick, with Allie Broderick Photo & Film, helped create photos that will tell our story for a lifetime,” Macie said. “Her passion for going above and beyond for her clients showed us just how far she would go in making our wedding day everything we hoped for.”

Hair and makeup was done by Bridal and Beyond with Rachel Harrison with the magic behind the business.

“She was so easy to communicate with and made each and everyone in our bridal party beautiful inside and out,” Macie said. “She made sure that each member was comfortable with every service she provided. She brought out our inner beauty, by the magic she performed.

“Anyone in Covington can tell you we love some Mexican food,” she added. “So of course we found the most delicious Mexican Restaurant called Gezzo’s West Cost Burritos. They were so nice and compliant with getting and setting up our food. The closest location is in McDonough, but it was nothing but a breeze having to communicate with their catering manager in delivering our food.

“Our flowers and cake were both provided by people who truly had a passion for what they do. Trisha Smith has an eye for combining flowers to make the most beautiful and simple arrangements. She managed to find each and every flower we had loved and incorporated them into such a beautiful way. As well as our cake baker, Crystal Surles. She has always had a passion for created desserts, and always manages to make something that we found delicious. She created both cakes a classic vanilla, and Reese’s peanut butter cake, as well as the most beautiful set of cupcakes.”