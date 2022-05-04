BREAKING: Netflix renews Covington-filmed 'Magnolias' for third season

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington-filmed TV series "Sweet Magnolias" has been renewed for a third season, Netflix announced today.

Actors JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley will reprise their roles as the lead characters in the series, the network said in a news release.

"Are you as excited as we are?," the city of Covington's tourism office posted on its Facebook page.

However, there was no word about a shooting schedule or any other cast members' returns to the show.

"Sweet Magnolias" follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott), and Helen (Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, South Carolina, a news release stated.

The series is based on a series of novels by Sherryl Woods, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Sheryl J. Anderson returns as showrunner and executive producer. Dan Paulson, creator of "Chesapeake Shores" is also an executive producer. The series is a Daniel L. Paulson production.

“We’re thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we’re looking forward to returning to Serenity,” Paulson said in a statement.

According to a recap published in Entertainment Weekly, Sweet Magnolias' season 2 finale included Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue honoring friend Miss Frances's death; Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) returning for his aunt's funeral and asking his ex Helen — who's in another relationship — to marry him; a woman with a grudge against Dana Sue returning to town; ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein) delivering the news to Maddie that he is Isaac's (Chris Medlin) biological father; and Maddie's love interest Cal (Justin Bruening) letting his anger get the best of him when he gets arrested after a fight at Sullivan's, the publication reported.

Covington doubles as “Serenity” and such locations as the Craig law firm, the Lee-Porter House, Mystic Grill restaurant, Southview Cemetery and The Depot Sports Bar & Grill have been used in the show.

Paulson told The Covington News in a 2020 interview that his company opted to shoot in Covington after scouting locations in Savannah, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Charleston, South Carolina.

The show also uses locations in McDonough and Decatur, but Paulson said he chose Covington as its primary outdoor location for a variety of reasons, including the warm welcome the show's producers received.