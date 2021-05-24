Ribbon cut on Newton County Splash Pad before opening May 29

Newton County government officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and demonstration of the county's new Splash Pad at Denny Dobbs Park Thursday, May 20.

The Splash Pad is scheduled to open to the public Saturday, May 29, with free admission this year, county officials said.

It is located inside Denny Dobbs Park at 6244 Highway 212, Covington. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the summer, county officials said on the government's Facebook page.

The various components of the water recreation facility in the west Newton County park are designed with a Hollywood theme befitting its placement within the "Hollywood of the South" — including an elevated part designed as a bucket of popcorn that fills with water and periodically splashes users below.

The project cost an estimated $260,000 with funding from the 2017 SPLOST and a $2,000 donation from funds raised by Harrison Kirkham as part of an Eagle Scout project.

Kirkham was unable to attend. His parents, Joshua and Amanda Kirkham of Covington, presented the donation to county officials during the event.

Harrison Kirkham was a member of Boy Scout Troop 93 when he originated the design for the Splash Pad in 2016 as a public service project required to earning the Scouts' highest rank.

It evolved into a water park designed for children of all abilities to enjoy without the dangers for very young people around swimming pools.

For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com.

