Plan designed to move traffic away from Covington fireworks show

Covington Police Department’s “Operation Red, White and Go” is designed to make traffic depart as expeditiously as possible from the city’s fireworks show in the downtown area Sunday, July 4.

Lane closures will begin to go into effect at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Everyone is encouraged to be in place by then before the traffic plan goes into effect, a department news release stated.

Spectators are to be aware that how they may have traveled to their destination may be different than their travel back home.

Below are highlights from the plan, which can be viewed in its entirety at www.cityofcovington.org:

• Access Road at Turner Lake Road: No traffic will be allowed to travel east on Hwy. 278 from this intersection. All traffic will have to turn onto I-20 West or turn south on Turner Lake Road. Traffic heading west upon entering this intersection may turn in any direction.

• West Street at Hwy. 278: No traffic will be allowed to travel east on Hwy. 278 from this intersection. All traffic will travel west towards I-20 or north on West Street.

• Emory Street at Hwy. 278: Traffic traveling west on Hwy. 278 will be allowed to turn onto Emory Street, northbound. Traffic traveling north on Emory Street from Washington Street can continue traveling north on Emory Street across Hwy. 278 or turn westbound on Hwy. 278.

• Newton Plaza: If exiting from Newton Plaza, vehicles will travel westbound if parked on the upper end or west area. The center turn lane will also be a westbound lane, creating three lanes of travel on Hwy. 278. Lower end exit will exit east and directed to go north on Alcovy Road.

• Pace Street at Hwy. 278: All traffic traveling north from the square area will have to turn west on Hwy. 278. No traffic will travel east on Hwy. 278.

• Elm Street at Hwy. 278: Motorists travelling west bound on Hwy. 278 prior to the Elm Street intersection must turn north onto Elm Street. Northbound traffic on Elm Street prior to the 278 intersection must turn east bound on 278. Traffic will not be allowed to turn back towards the Covington Square.

• Mill Street at Hwy. 278: No traffic will be allowed to travel south on Mill Street.

Floyd Street at Hwy. 278: No traffic will be allowed to travel west on Floyd Street. All traffic traveling east upon entering Hwy. 278 must travel east towards Hwy. 142 bypass.

• Hwy. 278 and Hwy. 142 intersection: Motorists traveling westbound on 278 will not be allowed to travel past the Hwy. 142 intersection and must turn north on Hwy. 142. Those traveling south on 142 will not be able to turn westbound on Hwy. 278 and those traveling north on Hwy. 142 must continue travelling north or turn east on Hwy. 278.

• Alcovy Road: All traffic will travel north on Alcovy Road. No traffic will be permitted south on Alcovy Road past I-20 eastbound ramp.

• Washington Street: No traffic will be permitted to travel north on Washington Street past Flat Shoals Road. All traffic will be south on Washington Street.