Newton County Bicentennial Committee hosts drive-in showing of ‘Selma’

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County’s Bicentennial Celebration Committee hosted a showing of the movie, "Selma," Saturday, Feb. 27, outdoors at Legion Field in Covington.

The free showing of the movie celebrated Black History Month as well as the county’s bicentennial and its prominent place in the film industry.

“Selma,” released in 2014, was partially shot in Newton County.

County Chairman Marcello Banes welcomed movie-goers to the event, which included the Covington-Newton Chamber of Commerce-produced short film featuring clips of movie and TV productions from the past five decades that used the county as locations.

Locations for “Selma” included Airport and Gregory roads, and Conyers, Brown, Ivy, Lee and Emory streets, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

The Newton County Historic Courthouse at 1124 Clark St. was transformed into “Hotel Albert” in Selma, Alabama, for the movie. Another familiar location was the Town House Cafe on Washington Street.

Other Georgia locations included the Rockdale County Courthouse in Conyers, the Marietta Square, and the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta.

The Bicentennial Committee was formed to help organize events surrounding Newton County's 200th anniversary this year.