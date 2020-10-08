Downtown Covington hosting music, special events this month

COVINGTON, Ga. — Some events scheduled for the Covington Square this month include:

• Today, Oct. 8, noon: The Arts Association will host a Concert on the Square, and every Thursday for the rest of the month.

• Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Octoberfest Sales Event in the Downtown District, "Share the Square." All Downtown businesses are invited to "host" a local home business in or directly in front of their building Saturday

• Thursday, Oct. 15, noon: The Arts Association will host a Concert on the Square.

• Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Octoberfest Sales Event in the Downtown District, "Saturday Sideline Sale," details to be announced.

• Thursday, Oct. 22, noon: The Arts Association will host a Concert on the Square.

• Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Octoberfest Sales Event in the Downtown District, "Sweater Weather Shopping."

• Thursday, Oct. 29, noon: The Arts Association will host a Concert on the Square.

• Saturday, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Octoberfest Sales Event in the Downtown District, "Sweets on the Square," participating businesses will be handing out free treats throughout the day.

For more information, call 770-385-2077 or visit @discovercovington on Facebook or Instagram.