Casting agent seeking extras for movie shoot in Covington

An Atlanta-based casting company is seeking men and women, ages 18 and up, to be paid extras for a feature film set in the 1700s titled "The Battle of Bushy Run."

Filming will be done in the Covington area throughout October, with a pay rate of $80 for eight hours of work, according to information from Set Life Casting.

Monday through Friday are work days, and the person seeking work must have full availability for the day for which you are applying.

It is especially seeking men with grown out hair.

If interested, submit the following information to Setlifeindie@gmail.com with the word Interested in the subject line:

• Name

• Current photos

• Age/height/weight

• Clothing sizes for:

— Men, jacket, vest, pants and shoes

—Women, bust, waist, arm (circumference at largest point) and shoes.

• Weapons experience

• Men — are you willing to be clean shaven? (Yes/No)

• Day or days with full availability: (fully available or please list days with full availability in the month of October)

• Location (city, state)

• Contact number

Visit the Facebook page for Set Life Casting Atlanta at https://www.facebook.com/SetLifeCastingATL for more information.