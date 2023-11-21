Amy Miller Wall Elected to Mercer University’s Board of Trustees

MACON, Ga. – Mercer University’s Board of Trustees at its annual Homecoming meeting on Nov. 10 elected Covington resident Amy Miller Wall, managing counsel for the Latin American Business Unit of Chevron Americas Exploration and Production Company, to serve a five-year term on the governing body.

Wall, a member of the President’s Club as well as the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Advisory Committee, manages legal teams in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela that are responsible for supporting all aspects of Chevron’s upstream operation in Latin America.

She joined Chevron in 2011 as senior counsel supporting Chevron’s various major capital projects throughout the world. Prior to joining Chevron, Wall practiced law as part of the major transactions team at King & Spalding LLP in Atlanta and Houston. She has a son who is a current Mercer student.

Also elected to the board for new five-year terms were Larry L. Braden, St. Simons Island; James C. “Jimmy” Elder Jr., Columbus; Nancy Grace, Atlanta; Benjy Griffith III, Macon; Erin Keller, Macon; William A. (Tony) Moye, McDonough; Richard A. (Doc) Schneider, Atlanta; and Edward J. (Ed) Schutter Jr., Atlanta.

Trustees who rotated off the board and were recognized for their service include Gustavous (Holmes) Bell IV, Vernonburg; Charles L. (Charlie) Cantrell III, Macon; Claude M. (Mick) Kicklighter, McLean, Virginia; Shaun King, Suwanee; Jackie Baugh Moore, Boerne, Texas; M. Diane Owens, Lilburn; Chris R. Sheridan Jr., Macon; Jerry S. Wilson, Ponte Vedra, Florida; and Raymond McLeod (Thad) Warren III, Atlanta.



