Newton County Extension agent shares what to do for a lush green yard

A common question Newton County Extension Agent Ashley Best gets at the Extension office is, “When can I _________ to my yard?”

Everything from fertilizing to planting to herbicides. There is a wide range of spring green-up dates in the past couple years and with the warmer weather approaching, gardeners are ready to get in the yard. Best says it is time to get ahead and begin those many lawn and garden jobs.

Lawns have made it through the winter dormant season and some are starting to green-up now. What can be done to help bring a lush, full yard for the growing season? By utilizing the UGA Extension Lawn Calendars, you can tailor your activities to the specific type of turf grass you have.

During Green Up (March): Keep the lawn watered, if needed. Do not fertilize or use weed killers now. Grasses are sensitive during this time.

After green up (April ): Fertilize the lawn for the first time now. The best way is to take a soil sample and follow the recommendations. Apply lime as needed as soon as you know how much to apply. Lime requires two to three months to become fully active. Apply fertilizer to dry grass and water in afterwards. You can reduce frequency of fertilization slightly to reduce mowing frequency.

Seed lawns from late April through early July. This is also a good time to sprig lawns. Lawns can be sodded most of the year but the most successful time is during this period.

Early Summer (May-June): Control thatch by applying ½ inch of soil over lawn or verticutting. Most people verticut since topdressing is so difficult. Use native soil to top dress, not sand.

Begin scouting for insects in June — chinch bugs, spittlebugs, mole crickets, etc. June is an excellent time to treat for mole crickets.

Summer (July-August): Apply 1 inch of water a week during dry times. Do not water any more often than once every four to five days. Consider watering early in the morning to prevent diseases. Raise mowing height slightly to help grass to cope better with drought.

Apply last fertilizer application to centipede grass in August. Apply iron to lawn if needed.

Fall (September-October): Slow or stop fertilization of lawns. This lets the lawn prepare itself for fall. Apply a pre-emergence herbicide for fall weed control in October. Over-seed the lawn with ryegrass for winter color, but do not apply herbicides to these lawns.

This brief overview of lawn care is designed as a starting place. For a more specific calendar for your turfgrass type, call the Newton County Extension office at 770-784-2010 or email abest22@uga.edu. Begin now to have a wonderful lush lawn to enjoy during the warm season.