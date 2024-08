The Newton College and Career academy (NCCA) FFA announced last Friday that eight of its members received an American Degree this year.

The American FFA Degree is the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization and is received by less than one percent of FFA members each year.

The list of greaduates include: Journi Hunter, Ada Lamon, Tripp Marks, Andrew Pitchford, Rodgis Ponder, Ryah Sewell, Warner White and Abby Williams.