Gotham Greens to build high-tech indoor farm in Monroe

MONROE, Ga. — The Development Authority of Walton County recently announced that Gotham Greens, an indoor farming pioneer, will invest $34 million and create 45 new jobs at the company’s first Southeast greenhouse facility in Monroe.

Founded in 2009, New York-based Gotham Greens operates one of the largest networks of hydroponic greenhouses in North America. Gotham Greens will operate 12 high-tech, climate-controlled hydroponic greenhouses, spanning over 1.2 million square feet, across eight states by the end of 2022. A Certified B CorporationTM, Gotham Greens’ line of fresh, local and sustainably grown salad greens, herbs, dressings, dips and cooking sauces are currently available in approximately 3,000 grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies, Sprouts Farmers Market and more. The company’s hydroponic growing technology enables Gotham Greens to grow and harvest fresh produce year-round while using up to 95% less water and 97% less land than conventional farming.

“I want to welcome Gotham Greens to Walton County and our extended family of industries,” said David Thompson, chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners.

“We are excited to add Gotham Greens to our growing controlled environment agriculture ecosystem,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Controlled environment agriculture uses innovative techniques to better manage land and resources, increase crop yields, and diversify crop production year round. Attracting companies like Gotham Greens has been a priority, and we are grateful they chose Walton County for this exciting project. Welcome to Georgia!”

“We are thrilled Gotham Greens has chosen Monroe as home. Their investment will provide reciprocal benefits for the company and the people who live here,” said Monroe Mayor John Howard. “As we move into the future and realize the benefits of organically grown vegetables, business operations should flourish, in turn, providing employment opportunities and long-term stability for our citizens. It is the perfect addition to Piedmont Industrial Park.”

“Gotham Greens is incredibly excited to further expand our greenhouse operations across the country, including to the Southeast for the very first time,” said Viraj Puri, co-founder and CEO of Gotham Greens. “Building on the continued growth and momentum that Gotham Greens has sustained over the past several years, we are proud to bring our national brand of sustainably grown salad greens and herbs to Monroe and throughout Georgia.”

“Walton County and the city of Monroe are excited to welcome Gotham Greens to our community” said Executive Director of the Development Authority of Walton County, Shane Short. “We are fortunate to have a company who is committed to product quality and reducing food waste.”

Gotham Greens is building a 210,000 square foot state-of-the-art hydroponic greenhouse facility within the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park in Monroe. The greenhouse will open in 2022 and join the company’s national network of greenhouses located in New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Maryland, Colorado and California, as well as a recently announced project in Texas. To learn more about the company and job opportunities, visit gothamgreens.com.