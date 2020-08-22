Dreams come true for two 4-H teens in Newton County

As Georgia 4-H concluded its first ever virtual achievement series, two Newton County 4-H’ers received the highest honors the organization could offer.

Eleventh-grade student CJ Harris was elected to the State Board of Directors as a State Representative, and 11th-grade student Delaney Millerick was awarded 4-H Mastery Status in the project area “Festive Foods for Health”.

This is the second year Harris ran for election on the State Board of Directors. Alongside his eight fellow state officers, Harris will spend the next year planning statewide events, speaking at numerous ceremonies, and meeting elected officials. However, he hopes to be role model for his peers just as previous Officers were to him. “State Board is something I’ve sought after and idolized for so long. I can remember looking up on the stage to see those special individuals lead and represent the organization that I have such a high regard for. To finally be a part of this team of enthusiastic and like-minded people is a dream come true. I hope to be an inspiration to my peers and carry out my duties as a State Officer.” said Harris.

Millerick competed in her project for the last three years. To achieve Master 4-H status, a 4-H’er must 1st at a state level competition. An achievement that demonstrates many hours of leadership, community service, and direct work with the topic of their project. For Millerick, this meant earning her Serve Safe Manager’s certification, and designing a cooking curriculum that taught nutrition, cooking skills, and kitchen safety to the community. Because this achievement involves so many real-world aspects, the competition is also judged by experts in the field, meaning those who receive Master 4-H status can list this achievement on their college or job applications. Millerick says, “Achieving Master 4-H status a tangible accomplishment for my determination and hard work. Being homeschooled, I have always found that I’ve had to create my own opportunities since I couldn’t join in the same extracurricular activities as my peers, so to know my efforts paid off in such in honorable way is very rewarding”.

The county Program Assistant, Kim Lawrence, praised the tenacity of the youth in her program. “I have known both students for several years now. Each year they came to our program with a goal. When they did not meet their goals by the end, they came back the following year with determination to try again. We could not be more proud of them!”

Georgia 4-H has been teaching students valuable life skills in Newton County since it was founded in 1904. Through numerous competitions in categories ranging from Agriculture to Engineering and Technology, students learn the value of community service, practice leadership and public speaking skills, and develop skills necessary for career development.

If you would like more information on how your child can get involved with Newton County 4-H and to take advantage of these opportunities, please call the Newton County Extension Office at (770) 784-2010, or e-mail Kim Lawrence at klawrence@uga.edu.