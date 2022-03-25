Area students compete in 4-H District Project Achievement event

Public speaking is the No. 1 fear in America, but that is not the case for 37 Newton County 4-Hers. They have all recently competed in the 2022 4-H District Project Achievement competition, or as 4-Hers call it, DPA.

Project Achievement is one of the four core programs in Georgia 4-H that highlights students’ hard work, talents and success. Students do a tremendous amount of work to prepare by writing speeches, making posters and practicing cooking or performing arts skills.

This year, Newton County had 37 competitors, spanning grades 4-12, 24 of these competitors placed in the top three for their category. DPA projects ranged from Beef to Savannah’s Waving Girl to a modern dance performance this year.

Specifically, fourth through sixth-grade students prepare a five-minute presentation on a topic of their choosing and present it to a panel of judges in a room full of parents and peers.

Seventh through twelfth-grade students build on these skills by preparing a 10-minute speech to present to a panel of judges. Additionally, they work year-round to prepare a portfolio, a resume-like document highlighting their project work and activities in Georgia 4-H, community service, and leadership for the previous calendar year. Newton County will have two high school winners, Darcy Millerick in the Arts and Crafts category and Maggie Dibble in the Workforce Preparation and Career Reediness, advance to the state competition in July.

DPA is a very rigorous competition. Whether or not students leave with a medal, they are sure to have learned something new.

For more information about Newton County 4-H, including how to get your child involved, contact Charlene Scott, 4-H Educator, by email at cscott@uga.edu. Additionally, you can contact the Newton County UGA Extension Office at 770-784-2010 or visit 1113 Usher Street, Suite 202, Covington, GA 30014.