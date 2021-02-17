Adult kickball coming to Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Adults looking for more fun activities in and around the Metro Atlanta area may soon flock to Newton County and enjoy adult kickball.

The city of Covington initially announced its partnership with the Covington Family YMCA in November 2020 to start offering more programs that can’t be found close by, including kickball and flag football.

“The city made the decision to make quality of life initiatives a priority starting in 2020,” said Trey Sanders, community development director for the city of Covington. “With all facets of calling Covington home were explored, one of the areas we saw room for improvement was an increase in activities.”

Sanders said the YMCA’s current long-term lease agreement with the city and its close proximity to Legion Field, coupled with its reputable recreational programming, made the Y the “perfect choice” for a partner.

“The Y's focus on meeting community needs and expertise in recreational sports made this opportunity an excellent match.”

Tuesday, Feb. 16, the city announced its adult coed kickball league would begin March 18 at Legion Field. Games would be played every Thursday night through April 29.

Kickball is a game similar to baseball, where the players attempt to round the bases and score by reaching home plate, except instead of using a bat to hit the ball, players instead kick an inflated rubber ball.

The cost to participate is $30 per person or $275 for teams of 10. Covington Family YMCA Executive Director Louly Hay-Kapp said scholarship opportunities were available through the Y to help cover costs for those who may need financial assistance. Childcare would also be provided.

Sanders said offering new programs such as kickball and flag football could also act as an economic development driver.

“Hopefully parents will bring their kids to Covington or adults will participate in the adult sports leagues,” he said. “These are people that don’t currently live here and will support our local economy by grabbing dinner while they are in town or do some shopping. Ideally, they will see what Covington has to offer and make it a point to come visit again. Additionally, when people look for places to call home, entertainment options and a sense of community are always major considerations.

“On a very small scale, things like this partnership could entice people to choose Covington when looking for a place to live,” Sanders added. “As a community organization that never turns anyone away, the Y hopes to provide more opportunities for activity and interaction through this partnership.”

To prove the concept, Sanders said, the city decided to start with the two most wanted programs: adult kickball and flag football.

“People routinely call the YMCA to inquire about flag football and adult kickball,” he said. “Social media polling also indicated these two programs were of the highest demand. Additionally, these sports were not offered by the Y or in this area. Offering something new and different was part of the plan.

“One of the goals of the Y is to support community with social connection and recreational activity,” Sanders said. “The value will be found as we increase numbers of people who enjoy these opportunities.”

In a November letter directed to the city’s leadership, Hay-Kapp suggested other high-demand programs on the horizon included whiffle ball and volleyball.

To learn more about the new adult kickball program or other programs taking place at the Covington Family YMCA, call 770-787-3908, email janettes@ymcaatlanta.org or stop by the facility located at 2140 Newton Drive in Covington.