A ‘roving’ adventure in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. — Live music bellowing down Floyd Street coupled with a benefit car show on the Square will make for a “roving adventure” Saturday as the city of Covington hosts its inaugural Gnomadic Rhythm and Rides Fest.

Community Development Manager DJ Waller said the fresh event was a product of residents’ push for new, regular festivals to be held in Covington.

“Earlier this year, the city was approached by two different residents to put on different types of Covington festivals,” he said. “Randy Brogdon lives on Floyd Street, and he was interested in putting together a music festival where bands play on front porches. Around the same time, Kale Waddleton wanted to do a benefit car show in downtown Covington. The Community Development team thought it would be a great idea to put these two events together to create a fun festival for Covington with cars, music and vendors.

Waller said his department came up with the name “The Gnomadic Rhythm and Rides Fest” to tie in the nomadic nature of the music moving down Floyd Street and a classic Nomad car to tie in the car show element.

And what could possibly be the festival mascot? Why, obviously a garden gnome, Waller said.

“This event is a true community effort,” he said, “and we are so excited to see how this grows."

The free festival officially kicks off at 9 a.m. with “Power at the Tower,” which Waller said was a car show presented by Kaleb’s Cause. Awards for the car show will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Kaleb’s Cause Inc. is a non profit that raises money to help relieve some of the financial burden of having a sick child. Since its inception, the organization has successfully raised more than $50,000 by doing car shows for a local families needing financial help.

All proceeds from Saturday’s car show will go to the family of a boy named Brayden, who is fighting neuroblastoma — a form of cancer commonly found in the adrenal glands located on top of the kidneys.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., live music will amp up on the front porches of various homes along Floyd Street. Waller said the following bands would perform each hour at different locations:

• Frank Whitaker - 11:30 a.m.

• Crest and the Motels - 12:30 p.m.

• The Bad Neighbors - 1:30 p.m.

• Tedo Stone - 2:30 p.m.

In addition to the car show and live music, several vendors will be set up around the area, and local eateries and stores will be open for festival-goers to dine and shop.

Starting at 7 a.m., various roads leading into the Square and larger portion of Floyd Street (from Elm Street to East Street) will be closed for the event.

Floyd Street will be reopened around 3 p.m. after the final band performs.

The festival should be wrapped up and all roads reopened by 5 p.m., Waller said.