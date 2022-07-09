60 golfers participate in Newton sheriff's office's third annual Back to School tourney

COVINGTON, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted their third annual Back to School Golf Tournament at Ashton Hills Golf Course in Covington June 16.

This year, 60 golfers — a total of 16 teams — participated in the golf tournament, which was an increase from the previous year. Funds raised at the golf tournament are used to provide students with the proper tools to begin the school year through the Sheriff’s Office’s annual Back to School Giveaway.

“I want to take the time to give a special thanks to all our sponsors, who contributed to the golf tournament to help raise funds for our annual Back to School Giveaway,” Brown said.

“Also, I thank the volunteers and my staff for going above and beyond to ensure the success of this year’s golf tournament. Because of you, this year’s golf tournament was a great success.”

The sponsors of the third annual Back to School Golf Tournament were: A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds; Ginn Chevrolet; Newton County Board of Commissioners; Precision Automotive Service; Sellars Motors, Inc.; Sellars Auto Solutions; Peppers Heating & Air; Jenon Group, LLC.; Newton Federal Bank; Olde Town Awards; Snapping Shoals EMC; Tate Boys Auto Sales; Allegiant Transportation Legacy; Georgia Security Professionals; Rush Tees; Lavish Recovery Care; Ronnie’s Small Engine, Inc.; The Town House Café; and Marcus Jordan, Newton County Tax Commissioner.

The 2022 Back to School Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 30, 2022, at Newton High School, located at 1 Ram Way in Covington.