22nd annual Covington Y Cheerios Challenge set for Saturday

COVINGTON, Ga. — The 22nd annual Covington Y Cheerios Challenge is set for Saturday, April 22, and is a fundraiser for the Covington YMCA’s Annual Campaign, which helps make Y programs accessible to all families and children in Newton County.

Running in the Covington Y Cheerios Challenge helps ensure that every child can participate in Y programs like youth sports, swim lessons, and summer day camp. The race registration fee supports the YMCA's Why It Matters Annual Campaign. Financial assistance, funded through the Annual Campaign, is available based on need for all Y programs. The Y actively seeks to identify and involve those in need. The Cheerios Challenge is the Covington Y's largest fundraiser for the Why It Matters Annual Campaign.



The 1 Mile Fun Run is set for 8 a.m.; the 10K & 5K begin at 8:30 a.m.; and the Trix Tot Trot begins at 9:30 a.m.



Registration for the 1 mile, 5K, and 10K races include a T-shirt. Participation medals will be given for the Trix Tot Trot. Age group and overall winner awards will be presented for the 1 mile, 5K and 10K races. After the race, a festival is planned featuring live music, free food, local vendors, and activities for kids. You may even see the Trix Rabbit or Cheerios Honey Bee!

To register, visit https://ymcaofmetroatlanta.redpodium.com/cheerios-challenge-2023.



