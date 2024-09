Born on Sept. 16, 1924 Calvin (CK) Dickerson spent his young years in Toccoa, GA with seven siblings. Dickerson was in the Army and fought in Germany during WORLD WAR II. He moved to Covington in 1965 and moved to Social Circle, GA in 1982. His advice for a long life is :“‘Don’t Worry’. It’s going to work out like it’s meant to and worrying will not change the outcome, it will only make you older!”