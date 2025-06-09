Keep Newton Beautiful to hold District 3 Community Cleanup; seeks volunteers

Keep Newton Beautiful (KNB) and Newton County Commissioners are sponsoring District Cleanups in our community. The next cleanup is coming up soon, and KNB is seeking volunteers to help pick up roadside litter.

The District 3 Cleanup with Commissioner Andre Cooper will kick off in Avonlea on Saturday, June 28. KNB encourages individuals, families, civic clubs, scout troops and business, church, neighborhood, school, and other groups to organize volunteers to participate. Volunteers will meet at the KNB tent in front of 45 Carmody Circle at 9 a.m. for free breakfast and pick up of supplies and t-shirts (while supplies last). Then participants will go out to clean up litter in the neighborhood and along nearby roadsides. Event details are posted on the KNB website: www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org.

“Having cleanup volunteers working along roadsides in Newton County brings greater awareness to the necessity of litter prevention. We greatly appreciate their willingness to devote time to make a positive impact and improve our community,” said Laurie Riley, KNB Manager.

KNB welcomes everyone to participate in cleanup events. Children under 12 years old must be supervised by responsible adults. Children will work away from busy roads in safe locations. Every event participant will be required to sign a release form. Keep Newton Beautiful representatives will sign volunteer hour forms for students and others who are completing required community service.

Keep America Beautiful studies show people litter more in areas already littered because they believe no one cares. KNB’s educational programs teach that an important step to a litter-free community is to clean up any trash already on the ground. Then commit to never litter. Next, teach others the importance of properly disposing of trash to improve health and safety, increase property values, and beautify surroundings. The last and most important step is to show you care by taking responsibility to keep your community clean and continuing to spread the word about the necessity of litter prevention.

KNB visits schools, civic clubs, and other groups with litter prevention, beautification, recycling, and water pollution prevention programs and sponsors related community events. The organization’s goal is to inspire positive behavior change through acceptance of personal responsibility. Its mission is to challenge, motivate, and inspire everyone to take responsibility for a clean and beautiful community.

After groups participate in District Cleanups, KNB encourages them to “Adopt-a-Mile”. A sign is erected recognizing the efforts of groups that commit to clean up litter four times per year along one mile of road or street.

For more information, visit KNB’s website: www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org, send email to lriley@co.newton.ga.us, or call 770-784-2015.