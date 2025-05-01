Help local students at charity golf tournament this weekend

COVINGTON, GA – Amateur golfers are invited to help local students raise money for college at the Fifth Annual Drive, Putt and Chip Tournament on Saturday, May 3.

There is still time to register to participate in the event, which starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Ashton Hills Golf Course in Covington.

Come out and meet celebrity guest host Jonathan Stacey, meteorologist at Fox 5 Atlanta, who will be at the event. Jonathan Stacey, meteorologist at Fox 5 Atlanta - photo by Contributed Photo

The event is sponsored by the Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. Beyond the Bar Scholarship Foundation, which is named after former Alcovy Superior Court Judge.

Each year the foundation awards scholarships to local high school students from Newton, Rockdale and Walton Counties. The foundation is a collaborative effort between the New Rock Legal Society, Newton County Bar Association, Rockdale County Bar Association and Walton County Bar Association to help local youth with college or technical school expenses.

The event will also include prizes, including a $250 gift card to Top Golf, a Coach Kirby Smart signed University of Georgia helmet, a behind the scenes tour of Sanford Stadium, and gift certificates to local businesses.

Entry fees are only $30 a player or $110 for a team of four. To register to participate or make a donation, visit www.johnsonbtb.com.