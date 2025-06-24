Piedmont Oncology recognizes Newton County’s Michelle Baird

COVINGTON, Ga. – Piedmont Oncology recently hosted their inaugural Physician and Staff Recognition Awards in which they recognized 30 recipients in eight award categories, including Newton County’s very own Michelle Baird.

Baird is the manager of Outpatient Infusion Services at Piedmont Newton Hospital and was awarded The Mission Impossible Award. This award recognizes staff members who consistently tackle challenging tasks that seem unattainable to others.

“Congratulations to all our physicians and team members who were recognized for putting their patients and colleagues first and for delivering high-quality patient-centered care,” said Walter J. “Wally” Curran, Jr., M.D., FACR, FASCO, Whitaker Endowed Chief of Piedmont Oncology.

Piedmont Oncology is a community-based cancer care program providing care that is aligned with research and innovation. This enables access to clinical trials that not only evaluate the safety and efficacy of new therapies but also provide patients with access to therapies that are not yet widely available.

“The work we do at Piedmont Oncology matters, and these awards recognize those that truly rose to the challenge this year,” Curran said. “We are proud of our team’s exceptional contributions to leading real change in oncology care across Georgia.”