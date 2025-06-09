Half of people over 50 may have type of hernia and not know it





Hernias occur when an organ or tissue pushes through the barriers that normally contain it in the body, such as connective tissue. One type of hernia, a hiatal hernia, occurs when an existing opening in the diaphragm, the hiatus, expands. If it widens enough, part of the stomach can push up into the chest. Hiatal hernias are very common, particularly as people age. According to one institution, in the United States, hiatal hernias occur in:

50% of people over age 50

60% of people over age 60

70% of people over age 70

Many people with a hiatal hernia have no symptoms. However, for those that do, the most common symptoms are heartburn and acid reflux. Larger hiatal hernias with more severe symptoms may require surgery, while mild symptoms can often be managed with over-the-counter medications.

“People have acid reflux and heartburn for all kinds of reasons. I don’t want anyone who has had the occasional bout of either to worry they have a hernia” said Quincy Banks, M.D., of Piedmont Primary Care at Eastside Crossing. “But if these things happen often enough to be a problem, and you find yourself reaching for an antiacid with every meal, it’s a good idea to talk to a primary care provider about it.”

Anything that puts significant pressure on the abdomen over time, such as carrying too much weight in the midsection, can cause a hiatal hernia. Conditions that cause a lot of coughing, vomiting or straining to go to the bathroom can have this effect too, per another U.S. institution. In more extreme cases, a general surgeon may need to repair the hernia.

“Piedmont Newton has the laparoscopic and robotic technology that often allows us to use less invasive techniques requiring only small incisions to fix hiatal hernias” said Audrey Dudzik, M.D., with Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists Newton. “But I do still tell my patients to expect several weeks of recovery on a special diet.”

June is Hernia Awareness Month.

Tell your primary care physician if you are experiencing persistent symptoms, such as heartburn, indigestion, difficulty swallowing, sore throat or hoarseness due to irritation from acid reflux. Your doctor can determine if you have a hiatal hernia and help create a treatment plan. To find a primary care physician near you, visit piedmont.org