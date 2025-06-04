‘Friends Fur-Ever’ pet adoption event set for Saturday, June 7

KP’s Pet Services, in partnership with Lily & Sparrow Mercantile, is hosting a free community event on June 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will feature adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Walton County and Newton County Animal Services.

This “Friends Fur-Ever” Community & Support Event will take place at Lily & Sparrow Mercantile at 1177 Reynolds St SW in Covington. There will be free food, drinks, live music and vendors as well as activities for children and an anticipated 15 to 10 adoptable pets.

This event was made possible due to a $30,000 grant from American Express and Main Street America.

All are welcome to come out and support local pets this Saturday!