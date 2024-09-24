Florence Price named Ms. Senior Newton County

Following weeks of excitement and anticipation, the Ms. Senior Newton County Pageant took place on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at The Porter Performing Arts Center. A large and enthusiastic crowd cheered on the seven “More than Glamorous” contestants as they walked down the red carpet of the Broadway themed event. It was a heartfelt evening full of elegance and wisdom.

The pageant started on a lively note with a performance by the Turner Lake Soul Line Dancers accompanied by bass guitarist, Mr. Jerald Zackery. Mr. Kenneth Hardeman served as the Master of Ceremony and kept the evening rolling right along. Mrs. Shemeika Banks and Mr. Michael Scott both performed dynamic solos as guest entertainers. Judges for the night included Mrs. Louise Adams, Mrs. Peggy Jenkins, Mr. Thomas Kephart, Reverend Cynthia Marks, and Sheriff Ezell Brown.

The seven senior ladies, ranging in age from 66 to 100 years-young, made it very difficult for the judges as they each excelled in their talent, evening gown, and “inner beauty” question and answers. The achievements and contributions of seniors were certainly highlighted.

The title of Ms. Senior Newton County was awarded to Mrs. Florence Price, who just happens to be 100-years-young! Mrs. Price wowed the crowd with her glittering outfits, spunky song and dance routine, and beautiful resilience. The First Runner-up was Mrs. Connie Potts. At 99-years-young, she captivated the crowd with her zest for life and a creative Wonder Woman talent performance, complete with full costume and props. The Second Runner-up was Mrs. Betty Bohler who enchanted the audience with her hats and humorous monologue. Honorable Mention went to Ms. Mary Mouammar as she dazzled in her festive Red Hat Society themed outfits.

The ever-popular title of Ms. Congeniality was bestowed upon the vivacious, pink-haired Mrs. Lucy Munsterman. Her kind heart and fun personality shined on and off stage.

The award of Ms. Talent had an unprecedented three-way tie! The judges certainly had their work cut out for them with all the outstanding contestants. The Ms. Talent title was shared by Mrs. Florence Price, Mrs. Connie Potts, and Ms. Brenda Huggins-Conteh. Ms. Huggins-Conteh performed a special uplifting dance with flowing movements across the stage.

The final prize was the Ms. Diamond Award given to the contestant who raised the most money in sponsorships and donations. The Ms. Diamond Award went to Mrs. Jennifer Little, who sparkled through the evening like a diamond herself.

All proceeds from the pageant will go directly to fund special programs and activities for seniors at Newton County’s Josephine B. Brown Senior Center. The Board of Directors for the Senior Center’s nonprofit, Newton County Senior Services, Inc., would like to thank everyone for their participation, sponsorships, and support of this beautiful pageant showcasing seniors. Seniors are indeed Newton County’s most valuable treasures!