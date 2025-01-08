By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
First Baby of 2025
Photo courtesy of Piedmont Newton

On Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. Atticus Henry Walker was born at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Atticus’ parents are Vanessa and Joshua Walker. This makes Atticus the first baby of 2025 in Newton County. 