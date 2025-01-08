On Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. Atticus Henry Walker was born at Piedmont Newton Hospital. Atticus’ parents are Vanessa and Joshua Walker. This makes Atticus the first baby of 2025 in Newton County.
First Baby of 2025
