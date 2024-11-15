Elkadettes give back to Veterans

The Covington Elkadettes from the Covington Elks Lodge 1806, spent several hours on November 8th at the local Covington Veterans Administration Clinic. They greeted all veterans arriving at the clinic. When the veterans left, the Elkadettes provided them with patriotic swag bags containing plastic water bottles, bracelets, lanyards, a flag pin, a banana, a deck of cards, and a bottle of water. The Elkadettes really enjoyed their time with the veterans. This event is in keeping with the long tradition that the Covington Elks and Elkadettes have of honoring and serving our nation’s veterans