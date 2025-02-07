Cadet, Squadron members participate in emergency lifesaving training

Eleven members of Newton County Cadet Squadron, and two family members, participated in First Aid/CPR training offered by the City of Covington on Feb. 1. Training included basic first aid, CPR, AED and fire training.

“Thanks for all who took their time to advance their training in Civil Air Patrols mission of Emergency Services,” a Facebook post read. “Squadron members who received their Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED certification were: C/Amn Justin Crofford, Cadet David Gilbert, C/SrA Rita Liford, C/SrA Logan Mayes, C/Amn Aidyn Cargile, C/SrA Wolfgang Mayes, C/SSgt Connor Stewart, C/SrA Nicholas Liford, Lt Col Wanda A Petty, SM Christopher Smith, and SM Michael Liford.