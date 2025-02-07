EHS and NC&CA FFA chapters earn national 3-Star Ranking

Newton County Schools has announced that both the Eastside High School and Newton College & Career Academy FFA chapters have received the distinguished national 3-Star ranking, the highest honor in the National Chapter Award program.

This prestigious recognition places these chapters among the top-performing FFA programs in the country, highlighting their commitment to excellence in leadership development, community involvement, and agricultural education. To qualify for this honor, chapters must first earn a gold rating at the state level, a testament to their exceptional performance.

“Achieving the national 3-Star ranking is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Dr. Duke Bradley, Superintendent of Newton County Schools. “This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and innovation demonstrated by our students, advisors, and school communities. We are incredibly proud of their efforts and success.”

Only 32 Georgia FFA chapters earned the 3-Star ranking this year, making this achievement even more significant for Eastside High School and Newton College & Career Academy. Their inclusion in this elite group underscores the outstanding agricultural programs offered in Newton County Schools.

Dr. Tim Schmitt, Newton County Schools CTAE and Workforce Innovation Director, also praised the achievement: “This national recognition highlights the quality of our agricultural education programs and the strong leadership of our FFA advisors. The students in these chapters have worked tirelessly to develop the skills and knowledge that will prepare them for successful futures in agriculture and beyond. We are thrilled to see their efforts recognized on such a prestigious level.”